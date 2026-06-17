Communication system with relaying Supercam drones tested in Russia

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. The Supercam company tested a system installed on the Supercam S350 UAV, which provides secure data transmission at a distance of up to 20 km between subscribers, the company told TASS on the sidelines of the National Security. Belarus 2026 exhibition.

"We are continuing to work on the communication system. For example, we have recently tested a relay system was recently tested in the field, which provides data transmission at a distance of up to 20 km between subscribers. The relay device installed on the drone makes it possible to transmit voice, text and video information over a secure communication channel in both directions (full duplex), and distribute the Internet to points where there is no communication," a company spokesperson said.

As an example, the headquarters in the rear, using the Supercam UAV, will be able to exchange information with reconnaissance teams that are on the frontline, or with a system crew during a rapid launch of the drone, she added.