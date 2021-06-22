Russia reports 16,715 daily coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 16,715 in the past 24 hours compared to 17,378 cases recorded a day earlier, reaching 5,350,919, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.31%.

Another 1,065 coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg. This is the highest number since February 20. The Nizhny Novgorod Region reported 269 new cases (the highest number since April 4) and Buryatia - 247 (the highest number since December 3). Crimea and the Voronezh Region confirmed 201 COVID-19 cases each, the highest number since January 24 for the first region and since April 6 for the second.

Currently, 331,122 patients are undergoing treatment, which is the highest number since March 4.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 86 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since the onset of the pandemic, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, 21,598 (1.66%) coronavirus patients in the Russian capital have died so far.

Moscow reported 6,555 new cases in the past 24 hours compared to 7,584 cases confirmed a day earlier, with the relative growth rate standing at 0.5%. As many as 1,300,709 people in the Russian capital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, another 3,458 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,123,295. Currently, 155,816 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia has documented 546 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours compared to 440 the day before. This is the highest daily death toll since February 11, the data provided by the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center on Tuesday suggests.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in Russia reaches 130,347 people. The preliminary lethality rate is 2.44%.

In the past 24 hours, 82 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 22 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 21 in Buryatia, 17 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 15 each in the Ulyanovsk and Perm Regions.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 11,117 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since March 20. So far, 4,889,450 people have recovered nationwide.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 91.4% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,872 patients recovered in St. Petersburg. The Voronezh Region reported 181 recoveries, the Sverdlovsk Region - 161, the Trans-Baikal Region - 156 and the Rostov Region - 141.