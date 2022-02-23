US slaps sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator - Biden

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden instructed his administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator of the gas pipeline, and its corporate officers.

"Yesterday, after further close consultations between our two governments, Germany announced that it would halt certification of the pipeline. Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," says Biden’s statement released by the White house on Wednesday.