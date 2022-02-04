Russia and China call for internationalization of Internet governance — statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China stand for the internationalization of Internet governance and for the equal rights of countries in regulating the worldwide web. This is according to a joint statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development.

"The sides support the internationalization of Internet governance, advocate equal rights to its governance, believe that any attempts to limit their sovereign right to regulate national segments of the Internet and ensure their security are unacceptable, are interested in greater participation of the International Telecommunication Union in addressing these issues," the statement says.

Moscow and Beijing also announced their intention "to deepen bilateral cooperation in international information security on the basis of the relevant 2015 intergovernmental agreement. To this end, the sides have agreed to adopt in the near future a plan for cooperation between Russia and China in this area.

Moscow and Beijing reiterated their readiness to deepen cooperation in the field of international information security. The parties declared their support of the talks on the elaboration of an international convention on countering the use of information technologies for criminal purposes

The parties expressed their "willingness to speak with one voice" within the UN working group on security issues in the field of information technology. They stressed that the international community should develop norms for the behavior of states in the cyber sphere.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first visit by a Russian leader to China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.