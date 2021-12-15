Putin, Xi Jinping discuss Power of Siberia 2 project, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project during the talks on Wednesday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Yes, the issue was mentioned," he said when asked whether the leaders spoke about the prospects of gas supplies via Power of Siberia 2.

It was noted that "the leaders had discussed the issue during online contacts this year," Ushakov added.

Putin tasked Gazprom with shifting to the initial stage of the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 project last spring. The pipeline will allow uniting gas transport systems of Russia’s east and west. Moreover, the company will be able to deliver up to 50 bln cubic meters of gas via Mongolia to China through the pipeline, and provide gas to a number of Russian regions.

Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Alexei Miller said in January 2021 that Gazprom had started the design and survey works. In September he said that the development of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project allowed exporting gas from Western Siberia both to the west and to the east.