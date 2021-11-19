Russia returns to Singapore seafood market — trade representative

SINGAPORE, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Agama closed a contract on the supply of fish and seafood to Singapore, marking Russia’s return to the Singaporean market for the first time since 2019, trade representative Alexander Svinin told TASS on Friday.

"Agama is the sole fish and seafood producer from Russia with a contract to supply products to Singapore for the first time since 2019," the trade representative said. "Exports of this category stood at a record-breaking $760,000 in 2019," he noted. "Russian producers had no opportunity to supply such products last year and in the first half of this year to the market of the city-state," Svinin added.

"Supplies comprise five kinds of diverse products, including Alaska pollack and haddock, which are rather rare for the local market," the trade representative said. "All the company products passed required checks by regulators of the two countries," Svinin said.

"Russian exports in January-September to Singapore surged by 60% and totaled about $1.2 bln," he added.