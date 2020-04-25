Russia better prepared for crisis than others — Presidential Aide

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian economy has met the crisis much more prepared than other countries, but it is impossible to remain an island of stability in such situation, Aide to the Russian President Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"The Russian economy has met this situation much more prepared, so there are resources that can help to alleviate some of the problems. But the depth of the global crisis is so strong that it is impossible to completely remain such an island of stability," Oreshkin said.

He noted that the most important thing is to save as many companies, as many businesses as possible, so that during the recovery phase they can quickly return to a more or less normal life.