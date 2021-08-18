Aeroflot to suspend flights to Bangkok — source

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Aeroflot suspends flights to Bangkok on the back of restrictions for flights over Afghanistan, a source close to the Russian air carrier told TASS.

"Aeroflot is indeed suspending flights to Bangkok due to restrictions for flying over Afghanistan," the source said.

According to information on the airline’s website, air tickets from the Russian capital to the Thai capital are not sold. The last flight available for booking will be on August 21. Ticket sales for September and October are being closed.

Aeroflot and AirBridgeCargo bypass the territory of Afghanistan since Monday, TASS reported earlier. This refers to flights to New Delhi and Bangkok, Aeroflot said before.