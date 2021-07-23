China's Hainan may become major international education center by 2025

HAIKOU, July 23. /TASS/. China's Hainan is set to become a major international center for education and innovation by 2025. The corresponding task, according to www.hinews.cn, is set in the adopted strategy for the development of education on the island during the fourteenth five-year plan (2021-2025).

In the coming years, the authorities intend to build over 4,500 new schools in the province, including international ones with campuses and all the necessary associated infrastructure. The development plan also provides for the creation of special education zones, including, in particular, Lingshui Lian international pilot innovation education zone, Yazhou Bay Science and Education city, and Jiandong Education Zone in Haikou's new district. Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone and several technology parks in various districts of the province are also positioned as important platforms for promoting education.

The Education Development Program 2025 envisages not only the creation of international universities and colleges, but also educational institutions jointly with foreign partners, as well as international schools and kindergartens. Attention will also be paid to the creation of companies and enterprises that will engage in work focused on innovation and recruitment. All this, according to the authorities, is an important part of the project to build a free trade port on the island.

During the thirteenth five-year plan (2016-2020), about 400 education projects were implemented on Hainan with a total investment of about 30 billion yuan ($ 4.63 billion).