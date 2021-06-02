Gazprom, Mongolia discussed Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg discussed the project of Soyuz-Vostok gas pipeline construction for supplies of Russian gas to China through Mongolia, the Russian gas holding said on Wednesday.

"In particular, results of approved technical and economic analysis and the progress in developing the project’s feasibility study scheduled for completion by the end of this year were discussed," Gazprom said.

The meeting took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.