MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will analyze all search services, both Russian and foreign, as part of the consideration of the case against Yandex internet company, the regulator’s press service reported.

"As part of the consideration of the case against Yandex, the FAS will analyze all legal relations that involve search services (both Russian and foreign ones) operating in the Russian Federation," the press service said.