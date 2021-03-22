Russian PM urges to boost trade, economic cooperation with Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has urged to boost trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which has declined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The relationship between the two countries is developing rapidly, specialized ministers are in contact, "working towards efficient expansion of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation, in line with aims and goals of leaders of the two countries," Russian PM said during the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin on Monday.

Mishustin also noted the ongoing joint efforts within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "They are very efficient and active, though in bilateral relations it is very important to boost our trade and economic cooperation, which unfortunately has not been developing that fast due to the pandemic. However, as of today we see the results, mutual trade turnover is on the rise in many sectors," he said, adding that the issue is particularly about agriculture, industry, trade, infrastructure construction.