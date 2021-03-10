Eastern Economic Forum most likely to be held in 2021 — sources

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will most likely be held this year, two sources close to the forum’s organization and involved in preparations to it told TASS on Wednesday.

"The EEF will most likely be held this year, the dates are under discussion so far, but the issue is about autumn. The format will depend on the epidemiological situation," one of the sources told TASS.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by decree of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. One of the biggest economic forums in Russia, it gathers several thousands of participants, delegates and representatives of the press each year.

The forum is traditionally held in early September on Russky Island in the Primorye Territory. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, its organizer Roscongress Foundation announced the postponement in June. At the beginning of March 2021, a statement was released on the forum’s website saying it is planned to be held in Vladivostok in September.