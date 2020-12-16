New regional jet Il-114-300 makes first flight

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The new Russian regional turboprop jet Il-114-300 has completed the maiden flight, Rostec state corporation says on Wednesday.

"The new regional passenger turboprop airplane Il-114-300 made the first flight on December 16, 2020 at the Zhukovsky aerodrome," the company says.

Engine operating modes, stability and controllability of the airplane and functioning of its systems were tested during the flight.

First serially made airplanes will be ready in 2022 and 100 aircraft are planned for deliveries to customers in Russia and overseas by 2030, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said .