OPEC+ countries’ compliance totals 103% in October

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. OPEC+ nations reduced crude production by 40,000 barrels per day in October compared with August to 34.11 mln barrels per day, with compliance of the crude production cut agreement standing at 103%, same as in September, the International Energy Agency said in its Oil Market Report on Thursday.

Output went down due to ten OPEC countries participating in the deal that produced 21.51 mln barrels per day in October. Their compliance totaled 106% of the plan, same as in September. Particularly, the United Arabi Emirates reduced production by 240,000 barrels per day to 2.42 mln barrels per day with 129% compliance.