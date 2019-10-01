TASS executives join Top Russian Managers Rating by Kommersant

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Director General of the TASS News Agency Sergei Mikhailov, his deputies Elena Rudenko and Andrei Sokolov, and four other senior managers of the news agency are listed in the Top Thousand Russian Managers Rating released on Tuesday.

The rating is prepared annually by the Association of Managers and the Kommersant Publishing House.

Deputy Executive Director Olga Okmyanskaya, Commercial Director Svetlana Lanyugova, Marketing Department Director Olga Karmatskaya and Legal Department Director Ekaterina Kulagina are also among TASS executives included in the rating.

"It is particularly important for us that six more of our executives, apart from me, are in Kommersant's rating. This proves once again that the entire TASS team consists of professionals and each of us makes his or her daily victories, large and small," Mikhailov said in a comment. "As we see, the professional community highly praises our results. People are TASS' greatest asset, I have said and will always repeat this," he added.

At the top of Kommersant's rating are businessman Roman Abramovich, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Rusal co-owner Oleg Deripaska, Sberbank chief Herman Gref, Echo of Moscow radio station Editor-in-Chief Alexei Venediktov, Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, and VTB Bank chief Andrei Kostin.