Russia and Cuba coordinate joint transport projects

HAVANA, September 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian and Cuban transport ministries Dmitry Zverev and Naima Alfonso Acosta have signed a final protocol at the session of the transport group of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Agreement was reached on many pressing issues of cooperation between Russia and Cuba - Russsia's longtime partner and good friend. An agreement was reached on cooperation in the sphere of railway, maritime and aviation transport and on implementation of concrete investment projects with participation of Russian investments and Russian companies, as well as of joint projects with Cuban partners," Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev said. "In accordance with the agreement which was signed in June in St. Petersburg between our governments, preparations are underway to coordinate a schedule of events and discuss terms of the contract, so that the sides can start the process of modernizing the island's railway system," he added. Zverev said that the ministries will also cooperate on training pilots.

The Russian Transport Ministry's delegation headed by deputy minister Dmitry Zverev held meetings with representatives of the Cuban Transport Ministry on Wednesday and Thursday. At the session of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation on railways, aviation, maritime and automobile industries.