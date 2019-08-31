Indian companies interested in gas supplies from Arctic LNG-2, Arctic LNG-3

CHELYABINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Indian companies intend to increase the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in particular they are interested in buying gas from future Novatek projects - Arctic LNG-2 and Arctic LNG-3, Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told TASS commenting on the results of the meeting with the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Dharmendra Pradhan.

"We also discussed that the LNG market will expand and in the future our Indian partners are interested in increasing LNG supplies, including the new project Arctic LNG-2 and the future new project Arctic LNG-3. Other projects are possible. We will continue to cooperate with them, work things out," he said.

The first LNG shipments from Russia to India were delivered last year from the Yamal LNG plant.

The Ministry of Energy on Thursday announced the meeting in Moscow between Novak and Pradhan. According to Novak, Russia is steadily increasing its export of energy resources to India. For the 6 months of 2019, the supply of petroleum products increased by 17.6% and amounted to 1.36 mln tonnes, coal export increased by 25% - up to 3.05 mln tonnes.