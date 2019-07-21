Russia calls to develop independence from US financial system - Russian senior diplomat

CARACAS, July 21. /TASS/. Russia calls on the international community to move towards independence from the US-controlled international financial system and the US dollar as its key currency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"We must protect ourselves from political abuses made with the help of the US dollar and the American banking system," he said at an international conference in support of international law. "We must turn our dependence in this sphere into independence. Let us be multipolar in the spheres of finance and currency."

The Russian senior diplomat cited the situation in Venezuela as an example of "barefaced misappropriation of assets kept at Western banks." "This is just one of the examples of a wider policy of deliberate instigation of crises to change government, to replace legitimately elected politician with American stooges," he said.

According to Ryabkov, the United States’ and its allies’ allegations that they are seeking to create a rule-based world order are beyond criticism. "We think that it is not a rule-based world order, it is rather a foisted and imposed world order," he added.

Ryabkov is on a visit to Caracas on July 20-22 to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Amidst a political crisis in Venezuela that broke out at the beginning of the year, Western banks froze assets of the country’s legitimate government.