Lukoil restores deliveries after pollution in Druzhba pipeline, with no damage to exports

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Lukoil has fully restored the volume of oil supplies after the incident with oil pollution in the Druzhba export pipeline, thanks to redistributing supplies through other channels, First Vice President of Lukoil Vadim Vorobyov told TASS.

"On the part of Lukoil’s permanent western partners — oil buyers on the southern branch of Druzhba and those from Belarus — there are currently no complaints about quality inconsistency of the supplied oil with the agreed parameters. Delivery volumes are also fully restored to the contract level," Vorobyov said.

Transneft offered Lukoil the opportunity to redistribute supplies through other channels, including sea ports, "which made it possible to avoid negative consequences in executing export contracts," he noted.