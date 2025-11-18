LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. Poland, actively modernizing its military and establishing NATO bases on its territory, could potentially serve as a strategic launchpad for NATO's actions against Russia, military expert Andrey Marochko suggested during a live broadcast with Alexey Gudoshnikov, host of the Open Air program on Zvezda TV.

"Let's not forget that Poland is among the leading countries currently engaged in rearmament. A significant amount of equipment has been procured, including tanks and aircraft. NATO bases are being constructed on Polish soil. The situation is, to put it mildly, serious. I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Poland is positioning itself as a springboard for NATO operations," Marochko stated.

He also highlighted the increasing military ambitions across several nations. "Poland has its own ambitions, and the Baltic states are pursuing theirs as well. Basically, ambitions are emerging everywhere now, and these countries are eager to realize them," he concluded.