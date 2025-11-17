UAC should seize opportunities in markets amid special operation, says UAC’s CEO

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. At the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the UAE United Aircraft Corporation CEO Vadim Badekha emphasized the strategic importance of capitalizing on Russia’s recent military successes.

He stated, "It is vital for us not to overlook the opportunities that have arisen thanks to the exceptional performance of our military equipment on the battlefield. Today, the international community - including our allies and adversaries - recognizes the undeniable superiority of our weapon systems, which surpass even the best Western offerings. Our goal now is to leverage this advantage, as foreign partners are showing increasing interest in acquiring and operating our equipment. We must ensure we meet their expectations and deliver on their confidence."

The event marked a significant showcase for Russian aerospace innovation, with the debut appearance of the latest fifth-generation multirole fighter, the Su-57E, alongside the upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft in the Middle East. Notably, UAE President Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Russian pavilion and static display, paying special attention to Russia’s cutting-edge fifth-generation fighter.

Running from November 17 to 21, Dubai Airshow 2025 features nearly 900 exhibits from major Russian companies across the aircraft manufacturing, space, and defense sectors, including more than 30 in full-scale display.