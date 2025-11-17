Import-substituted helicopters enjoy market demand — Russian First Deputy PM

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Ansat and Ka-32 helicopters with import-substituted equipment enjoy the demand in the market at present, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Russia showcases "Ansat and Ka-32 [helicopters] in the firefighting configuration. By the way, this is particularly highly sought after in the market at present, especially versions with import substitution, when we do not depend on anyone; we can supply them to any countries without any constraints," Manturov said.

Rostec for the first time presented the import-substituted Ansat helicopter abroad at the exhibition in Dubai. The Ansat is equipped with domestically produced VK-650V engines and has an upgraded fuselage and avionics.

The medium-class firefighting helicopter Ka-3211M is fitted with a new Russian SP-32 fire extinguishing system. The helicopter can lift and deliver to the fire source up to 4,000 liters of water and 400 liters of fire extinguishing foam.