MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Western countries will stop at nothing to limit Russia's activities in the waters of the world, Nikolay Patrushev, the Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Marine Board, stated in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, commenting on the terrorist attack on the Ursa Major vessel.

"Western countries are attempting to limit our activities in the world's oceans and are not shy about what methods they use to achieve this goal. This includes using misinformation, as they believe their blatant lies can undermine the economic security, defense capabilities, and reputation of our country. They also resort to terrorist methods to execute their anti-Russian plans," he said.

Patrushev noted that experts believe an anti-Russia country is responsible for the terrorist attack on the Ursa Major.

The aide also recalled photographs "showing Western leaders posing happily with terrorists" — participants in the sabotage at the gas distribution station in Kaliningrad and the raids in the Bryansk Region. "In the Western world, it has historically been customary to hire outright criminals for service while portraying them as heroes," he pointed out. "Remember how England, for centuries, cynically carried out conquests with the help of pirates, poetically calling them corsairs," Patrushev continued.

"The English Crown turned a blind eye to looting, pillaging, and violence against civilians for the sake of expanding its global influence. The pirate and colonial policies of the Anglo-Saxons remain in place," the presidential aide concluded.

The terrorist attack

The Ursa Major dry cargo ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea in December 2024. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s crisis and situation analysis center, the ship sank after an explosion in the engine room. The incident occurred in international waters between Spain and Algeria.

Earlier, the press service of the Western Interregional Investigation Directorate for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS that investigators had launched criminal proceedings. Oboronlogistics' press service told TASS that the company blamed the Ursa Major’s loss on a terrorist attack.