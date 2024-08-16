Iskander missile systems successfully destroy key Ukrainian military targets — producer

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Iskander tactical missile systems successfully destroy key Ukrainian army targets in the special military operation in Ukraine, the High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Friday.

"Command posts, air defense sites, aerodromes and other key enemy installations are regular targets laid down in the system’s specifications. The target destruction confirms that the performance specifications have been successfully implemented and the system demonstrates high efficiency upon its use," the Company’s press office said, commenting on the increased number of reports by the Russian Defense Ministry on the destruction of vital adversary targets in the special military operation area.

"This precision weapon is very powerful and highly intelligent. It is designated to destroy key enemy installations. It successfully copes with its objectives," it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported lately on highly effective strikes by Iskander tactical missile systems in the special military operation area. In particular, the ministry reported on July 14 that Iskander missile strikes had destroyed a German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, a TRML-4D air defense radar and the Ukrainian army’s personnel servicing these weapons in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

On July 13, the ministry reported that Iskander strikes had destroyed about 20 pieces of military hardware, including three German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles and up to 120 Ukrainian troops on a military train in the Kharkov Region.

It was reported on July 8 that an Iskander strike had wiped out several US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems armed with ATACMS missiles in the Kherson Region that had attacked Sevastopol on June 23. On July 4, an Iskander missile system destroyed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet at its airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. It was reported later in July that Iskander strikes had successfully hit key Ukrainian military targets.