Syrian authorities, Russian military help six refugees leave Rukban camp

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Syrian authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) have helped six refugees leave the Rukban refugee camp, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"The authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic, in coordination with the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties and Refugee Migration Monitoring, have ensured the exit of six refugees from the Rukban refugee camp, specifically of four men, one woman and one child," Ignasyuk said.