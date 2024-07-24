Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Mediterranean Sea

MOSCW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet flotilla, led by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, has entered the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet press office announced.

"Today, the formation of Northern Fleet ships and supply vessels, led by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, which carries out a long-range march mission, has completed its Trans-Atlantic march and travelled through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean Sea," the press office said.

According to the press office, the frigate will perform a number of military-diplomatic tasks in the Mediterranean and will practice interaction with other Russian ships. The ship will make a number of business visits to Mediterranean countries’ ports.

The press office noted that, previously, the frigate crew practiced search for submarines and protection of a flotilla against a mock enemy air attack during the naval march. Earlier, the Admiral Gorshkov resupplied from the Akademik Pashin tanker.

The frigate commenced its remote march on May 17. The main goals of the march are the demonstration of the flag and ensuring of naval presence in operationally important areas of the remote oceanic zone. The Russian frigate already visited the port of Havana, Cuba, and the port of La-Guaira, Venezuela.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate is a modern multipurpose ship, equipped with missile weaponry, designed for missions in remote sea and oceanic zones. It was commissioned in 2018, and was upgraded in 2021 for use of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. Equipped with precision missiles weapons, the frigate can carry out pinpoint and powerful strikes at the enemy, both at sea and on land.