Russian peacekeepers shut down another observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"Following the disarmament and dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh armed units, one temporary observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was shut down during the day," it said.

According to the ministry, no ceasefire violations were reported during the past 24 hours in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. "In all, eight observation points and 16 temporary observation points of Russian peacekeepers have been closed in the Askeran, Shusha, Martuni, and Mardekert districts since September 19, 2023," the ministry said, adding that Russian peacekeepers are helping resume power and gas supplies to settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.