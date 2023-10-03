Belarus’ armed forces kick off combat readiness check — Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, October 3. /TASS/. A combat readiness check of the nation’s armed forces has commenced in Belarus, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The next stage of the combat readiness check of the Armed Forces was launched today upon orders from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko]," the statement reads.

The State Secretariat of the Belarusian Security Council will exercise general supervisory oversight of the check. "The check is a comprehensive one; it will enable determining how prepared military units and divisions are to perform their assigned missions. The troops involved will promptly march to the designated areas to accomplish standard combat training tasks. In addition, military and special vehicles will be checked through test drives, particularly on rough terrain," the Defense Ministry said.

"The check is expected to involve the movement of military equipment and troops along public roads in the Minsk and Vitebsk regions. Additionally, aircraft are supposed to take part in the activity to provide support to the Ground Forces," the Belarusian Defense Ministry added.