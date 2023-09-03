Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages

MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force delivered a group drone strike against fuel storage facilities used to support Ukrainian army materiel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Aerospace Force made a group strike by unmanned aerial vehicles this night against fuel storages used for supplies to military vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the port of Reni, Odessa Region. The strike objective was achieved. All the designated targets were engaged," the ministry said.

"Tactical and army aviation, rocket troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Russian Federation Armed Forces engaged manpower and materiel of the adversary in 119 areas," the ministry informed. Furthermore, the fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region.