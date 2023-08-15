Many West-supplied weapons to Ukraine inferior to Soviet-made analogues — Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Nothing is invulnerable to Russian weapons on the battlefield today and, in many cases, even Soviet-made military hardware is superior to Western equipment in terms of its combat qualities, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the 11th Moscow conference on international security on Tuesday.

"There is nothing unique and invulnerable to Russian weapons on the battlefield today," the minister said. "In many cases, even Soviet-made military equipment is superior in terms of its combat qualities to Western models."

According to him, the Russian Defense Ministry has data regarding the unbiased control on the elimination of Western weapons. He added that Russia was ready to share with its partners assessments concerning the weak sides of the Western military equipment.

Shoigu noted that the same situation remains with the combat training of troops and the planning of the special military operation.

"According to previous statements on behalf of a number of high-ranking NATO officials, over 75,000 Ukrainian troops underwent military training in line with the Western standards," the Russian defense minister continued.

"Many of them were deployed to the frontline, were then taken prisoners and later revealed in detail all methods of NATO’s military training," Shoigu said adding that the majority of captured troops spoke negatively about the Western military training practice.