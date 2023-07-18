Russian Defense ministry notes Pentagon’s interest in infection-transmitting mosquitoes

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Pentagon’s interest in studying disease-transmitting mosquitoes and ticks is not random amid statements, made by Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, commander of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops.

He noted that Kennedy Jr. harshly criticized the US military biological activities. In addition, the candidate pointed out that specialists from Japan and Nazi Germany were transported to the US after WWII for "transmission of experience" of military biological research.

"I will remind you that Japanese developers paid special attention to matters of use of biological recipes and to mechanisms of transmission of diseases via carrier species. In this regard, the interest of the Pentagon’s research organizations in studying main species of mosquitoes and ticks that carry epidemically meaningful infections - Rift Valley fever, West Nile virus, Dengue fever - is not random," Kirillov said.

According to Kirillov, the US may engage "double purpose" production capabilities for mass production of infection transmitters.

"We have already noted that such research is being carried out in corresponding organization, both on US territory and in biological laboratories located abroad, which covers over 100 species of mosquitoes and ticks overall. ‘Double purpose’ production capabilities could be engaged for mass production of transmitters - in particular, the Oxitec biotechnology company [British company that develops genetically modified insects - TASS], funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation," Kirillov said.