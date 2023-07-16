US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace three times in past day

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area three times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"A pair of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets, and one MC-12W spy plane violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, five times during the day," he said.

According to Gurinov, twelve violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He stressed that such actions create risks of air accidents with civilian planes.

Apart from that, he said that one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of a shelling attack on the positions of Syrian government troops near the settlement of Mellaja in the Idlib governorate.