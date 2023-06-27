Lukashenko denies Belarus being 'used' to house Russian nuclear weapons

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Allegations that Belarus is being "used" for their territory to house Russian tactical nuclear weapons are merely "wild speculation," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Hypothetically, only hypothetically, we can use them (tactical nuclear weapons - TASS) upon agreement with Russia. This wild speculation that we are being used and so on is rubbish. This is not true and cannot be true. These are our weapons and we will use them [if necessary]," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.