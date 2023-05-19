Russia’s defense chief inspects forward command post in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected a forward command post of the battlegroup East in the Zaporozhye area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During his work in the special military operation area, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected a forward command post of a military formation from the battlegroup East in the Zaporozhye direction," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian defense chief listened to the reports by the commander of the battlegroup East and staff officers. They reported on the current situation, the nature of enemy actions and the fulfillment of combat objectives by Russian troops in major tactical areas, the ministry reported.

"At the battlegroup’s headquarters, the Russian defense minister held a meeting with the commander of the battlegroup, at which he noted the high efficiency of uncovering and destroying enemy military hardware and amassed manpower in the battlegroup’s major areas," the ministry said.

The Russian defense chief set the task for the battlegroup’s military command to continue reconnaissance and pay special attention to the personnel’s safe accommodation, it said.

"The battlegroup’s chief commander and military commanders were assigned with continuing active comprehensive reconnaissance to timely reveal the enemy’s plans and foil their implementation," the ministry said.

The Russian defense minister also drew "special attention to ensuring all-out provision of the troops engaged in the special military operation and creating conditions for the safe accommodation of the personnel," the ministry said.