Putin visits defense company Shcheglovsky Val in Tula, inspects arms it produces

TULA, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin started off his working visit to Tula on Friday by visiting the defense company, Shcheglovsky Val, an advanced weapons manufacturer.

The company makes the Pantsir-S and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system combat vehicles (and also target locators, multipurpose radars of the system), the Bakhcha and Berezhok turrets, the Kornet-EM anti-tank rocket systems mounted on Tigr vehicles, and battle modules that are part of the ship-based Pantsir-M anti-aircraft missile and gun system. The plant also makes prototype weapons including the unmanned turrets and battle modules Epokha, Kurganets, Bumerang and Armata. In addition, Shcheglovsky Val is developing the capability to maintenance and upgrade combat vehicles.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that in Tula, Putin will also hold a meeting with the heads of defense industry companies.