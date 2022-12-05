Defense ministry releases video of Kalibr missiles launch to strike targets in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry released a video on Monday featuring the multiple launch of Kalibr cruise missiles as part of a massive strike on Ukraine’s military command centers and related defense-sector facilities, communications centers, power facilities and military units.

The video shows the launch of at least three missiles from a surface ship in the daytime.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier in the day that the Russian armed forces delivered a massive strike from air-and sea-based high-precision weapons at targets in Ukraine, despite Kiev’s attempts at disrupting the Russian long-haul aircraft’s combat operation.

The Kalibr (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler) is a Russian cruise missile engineered and produced by the Yekaterinburg-based Novator Design Bureau (part of the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer). The Russian Armed Forces currently operate shipborne Kalibr-NK and submarine-launched Kalibr-PL missile modifications.