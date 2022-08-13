Allied forces fully liberate settlement of Peski in DPR — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The allied forces of the Donbass republics and the Russian army completely liberated the settlement of Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"As a result of offensive operations by the allied forces, the settlement of Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been completely liberated," the spokesman said.

Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin told reporters on August 10 that the allied forces were conducting major combat operations in the Donetsk area around the settlements of Maryinka, Peski and Avdeyevka. In Soledar and Artyomovsk in the republic’s north, the people’s militia forces were already fighting in the urban and industrial area, he added.