MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a strike by precision missiles to wipe out a depot of Polish-supplied armaments and ammunition in the Lvov Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Air-launched long-range high-precision missiles wiped out a storage facility in the area of the settlement of Radekhov in the Lvov Region that stored foreign-made armaments and ammunition delivered to the Kiev regime from Poland," the spokesman said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated over 50 militants by striking the Ukrainian army’s deployment site in Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"A precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces against the temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile brigade in Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic wiped out over 50 nationalists and six motor vehicles," the spokesman said.