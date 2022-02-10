Peacekeepers should remain in Karabakh until end of conflict — Armenia’s Security Council

YEREVAN, February 10. /TASS/. Armenia thinks that Russia’s peacekeeping contingent should remain in Nagorno-Karabakh until the conflict is completely resolved, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We think that until the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, the peacekeepers should be there in order to find a long-term solution. Until there is a solution, the presence of the peacekeepers is necessary," he stated.

In the fall of 2020, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated with armed clashes occurring on the disputed territory. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, a number of regions would be controlled by Azerbaijan, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region along the line of engagement and the Lachin corridor.