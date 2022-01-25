Russian Baltic Fleet’s missile ships wipe out aerial targets in drills

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s missile ships delivered artillery fire against aerial targets during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the Baltic Fleet’s scheduled exercise at practice ranges in the Baltic Sea, the crews of the missile corvettes Mytishchi, Odintsovo and Zelyony Dol successfully conducted artillery firing against the targets simulating a notional enemy’s air attack weapons," the press office said in a statement.

Illuminating shells fired from a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled battalion howitzer from Cape Taran on the coast of the Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region served as targets during the drills, the statement says.

The combat exercises were carried out at various altitudes and distances, employing AK-176 and AK-630 shipborne artillery guns. All the targets were successfully eliminated during the artillery firing, the press office said.

It was earlier reported that about 20 combat ships and support vessels of the Baltic Fleet were involved in the Fleet’s scheduled maneuvers, including missile corvettes and boats, small anti-submarine warfare ships, coastal and harbor minesweepers, and also fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation.