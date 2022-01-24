Powerful Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers to arrive for Russian troops this year

YEKATERINBURG, January 24. /TASS/. The latest Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems will arrive for a brigade stationed in the Kurgan Region in 2022. This will be the first delivery of these weapons to the Central Military District, its Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Monday.

"The rocket brigade stationed in the Kurgan Region will receive new Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems that will be the first such launchers in the District," the commander said.

The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple rocket launcher. The new weapon features increased range and fire accuracy capabilities. The Tornado-S also offers the possibility of entering an individual flight assignment for each shell. The system is designated to strike enemy manpower, military hardware, stationary and mobile sole and multiple targets.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.