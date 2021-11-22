Russian radars track over 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked over 50 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Monday.

The paper’s infographics show that 47 foreign spy planes and eight drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week.

Fighter jets of Russia’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled twice over the past week to prevent foreign aircraft from violating the Russian state borders. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.

Also, Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers and Ka-52 combat helicopters were delivered to Russian troops in the past week under the defense procurement plan, the paper said.