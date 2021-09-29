Russia, Pakistan intend to increase cooperation in defense

ISLAMABAD, September 29. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian and Pakistani Defense Ministries confirmed their readiness for further strengthening of cooperation in defense, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said in the wake of the bilateral military consultative committee on defense in security that took place in Islamabad Wednesday.

"During the negotiations, the sides praised the dynamically developing mutually beneficial relations in the military sphere and confirmed their intention to engage the aggregated potential in order to strengthen the military cooperation with maximum efficiency," he said.

The military official underscored that the development vectors of Moscow-Islamabad relations in the military sphere create a regular political dialogue and constructive interaction both in the bilateral format and within international associations, including the UN and the SCO.

"The gradual development of relations between our states and our defense ministries is an important factor in regional security," Fomin noted.

He pointed out that Pakistan is one of the few states that Russia continued to implement previously planned events despite the difficult epidemiological situation in the world.

The Deputy Defense Minister also expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s traditionally high representation at events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry in 2021. According to Fomin, bilateral meetings in the past few years have improved contacts between the Russian and Pakistan military in such fields as joint ground and naval exercises and communication between General Staffs.