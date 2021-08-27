Diver delivery vehicle on show at Army 2021 forum

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor company displayed the Coral diver delivery vehicle intended to carry a shallow water diver to where he needs to be at the Army 2021 Forum.

The vehicle can be used to carry a special operations serviceman at a speed of 3.5 km per hour to a distance of 20 km.

The delivery vehicle makes can make use of various attachments, Deputy General Designer of Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor Mikhail Kettuev said. The vehicle is intended for use by individuals donning the diving gear and can submerge to 60 m depth, he said. "We installed a special indicator so that the diver does not miss the no-return point. When the indicator shows about 50% charge left, it means that the time has come to return," he noted.

The company is ready to modify the vehicle to suit customer requirements, Kettuev said.

The delivery vehicle is fitted with a Picatinny rail for attachable equipment and has a modular design for the quick change of parts.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army 2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka outside Moscow.