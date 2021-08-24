Russia’s top brass signs deal on delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to troops

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has signed a contract with a defense contractor on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian troops, the ministry reported on Tuesday.

"A government contract on the delivery of the 3M22 missile (the Tsirkon hypersonic missile) has been signed. The contract has been handed to CEO of the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building Alexander Leonov at the [Army-2021] international military-technical forum," the statement says.

The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Tsirkon hypersonic missiles capable of flying at Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound) and striking targets at over 1,000 km would go on combat alert soon.

Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems.