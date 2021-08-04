Russian Navy cutting-edge frigate gets fully domestic diesel/gas turbine power unit

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) delivered a domestically-made M55R seaborne diesel/gas turbine power unit to the Severnaya Verf Shipyard for the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Isakov, the Rostec press office reported on Wednesday.

"The domestic power units designated for the latest frigates are being dispatched according to plan. The UEC has already delivered its fourth M55R power unit to the Severnaya Verf Shipyard. This was preceded by mandatory bench tests, in which each power unit confirms its quality and reliability. The power plant is designated for equipping the third serial-built frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Isakov," the press office quoted Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov as saying.

The M55R power units are set to replace imported engines on Russian frigates, the press office stressed.

"The M55R is the first fully domestic diesel/gas turbine power unit that the UEC has developed for frigates of the ‘admiral’ series of Project 22350 under the import substitution program. The power unit has a capacity of 27,500 hp. It is no inferior to branded foreign rivals in terms of characteristics," Rostec said.

The M55R diesel/gas turbine power units will be mounted on the frigates Admiral Golovko, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Isakov, Admiral Amelko, Admiral Chichagov, Admiral Yumashev and Admiral Spiridonov, the Rostec press office specified.

The main propulsion system of each warship consists of two units installed on the starboard and port sides. The M55R comprises a gas turbine powerplant and a diesel engine that ensure the separate mode of operation, Rostec explained.

Project 22350 frigates

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations to a range of over 1,500 km.

These warships displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.