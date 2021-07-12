Russian helicopters help put out wildfire in Syria’s Latakia - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s air force units have helped put out a wildfire threatening populated localities in Syria’s Latakia governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"Units of the Russia aerospace forces helped extinguish a wildfire in the Latakia governorate, which was spreading towards the settlement of Deirutan and posed a threat to people and buildings," he said.

According to Kulit, Mi-8 helicopters equipped with VSU-5 water discharge devices dropped a total of 43 tonnes of water in 28 takes and extinguished the fire on an area of 1.5 hectares.

"Currently, aerial monitoring of the fire situation is being conducted," he added.