Russia developing vertical take-off and landing drones for naval ships

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Advanced Research Fund is developing deck-based vertical take-off and landing drones, Head of the Fund’s National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Robotics Elements Oleg Martyanov told TASS on Monday.

"Now we are developing an aircraft-type aerial platform with the possibility of its vertical take-off and landing on the deck. This is a very interesting task: a drone is required to take off, accomplish its mission, return and land on the ship, which sways on the waves in the conditions of the side wind and the ship’s movement," he said.