Russian Northern Fleet ships search for enemy submarine during drills in Bay of Biscay

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet ships are practicing the search for a notional enemy’s submarine during their transit of the Bay of Biscay in complex weather conditions, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

During their passage, the crews of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov are sharpening their naval skills amid the sea turbulence of up to four points, the press office said in a statement.

"In particular, they [the ships] are practicing the search for a notional enemy’s submarines with the help of sonar systems, sharpening the skills of shipborne anti-submarine warfare teams," the statement says.

The Northern Fleet’s naval group entered the Atlantic Ocean from the Mediterranean Sea. The Russian naval sailors will enter the English Channel in several days. Their arrival at the home naval base of Severomorsk is expected in the first half of February.